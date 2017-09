It’s MILLER TIME

15 September 2017 Local Sports

Here’s the Friday, September 15th edition of Miller Time. Sports Director Matt Miller was joined by Mike Jacobs, Jason Colerick and Matt Crawford at Cobourn Field before the Martinsburg vs Spring Mills game. They heard from Redskins ch Jay Gruden, Martinsburg DC Buddy Hesen, Martinsburg SpC Britt Sherman, Shepherd ch Monte Cater and WVU ch Dana Holgerson.