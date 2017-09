It’s MILLER TIME

19 September 2017 Local Sports

Here’s the Tuesday, September 19th edition of Miller Time. Sports Director Matt Miller and Matt Crawford were at Ram Stadium in Shepherdstown. They heard from Musselman volleyball ch Shawn Martz, WVU OC Jake Spavital, Mountaineers QB Will Grier and Washington Redskins QB Kirk Cousins. Join us each weekday from 5-to-6pm for Miller Time.