It’s MILLER TIME

25 September 2017 Local Sports

Here’s the Monday, September 25th edition of Miller Time. Sports Director Matt Miller and Matt Crawford talked NFL and the protests before Sunday’s games. They also spoke with Martinsburg football ch David Walker, WVU football ch Dana Holgerson and Shepherd Rams football ch Monte Cater. Join us Tuesday for Miller Time live at Ram Stadium as Shepherd prepares for a week 4 matchup at Concord. We’re on the air from 5-to-6pm.