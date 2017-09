It’s MILLER TIME

26 September 2017 Local Sports

The Tuesday, September 26th edition of Miller Time experienced some technical issues while live from Ram Stadium in Shepherdstown. We still had the chance to hear from Shepherd Rams RB Jabre Lolley, WR Ryan Feiss, QB Conner Jessop and DE Myles Humphrey interviewed OL Lavonte Hights with our Shepherd Insider.