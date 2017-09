It’s MILLER TIME

28 September 2017 Local Sports

Here’s the Thursday, Septmeber 28th edition of Miller Time. Sports Director Matt Miller and Matt Crawford talked high school football with Martinsburg ch David Walker, Washington ch Glenn Simpson, Musselman ch Brian Thomas and Hedgesville ch Joey Yurish. Join us for Friday night’s Miller Time “live” from Cobourn Field before the 6pm pregame and the 7pm kickoff with Martinsburg hosting Washington.