Martinsburg Beats Liberty Christian

8 September 2017 Local Sports

On Friday (9.8) night at Cobourn Field, the host Martinsburg Bulldogs survived an unusual first half to take a 17-3 halftime lead before pulling away in the second half for a 45-9 win over Liberty Christian Academy, VA. Martinsburg had only two first half possessions scoring a touchdown and a field goal. The defense added a score on a 100-yard interception return from Teddy Marshall in surviving a string of 29-consecuative offensive plays for LCA. In the second half, Martinsburg took control to lead 31-9 after 3…before adding two more 4th quarter scores. Martinsburg is now 3-0.

Other EPAC scores include…Musselman (3-0) beating Jefferson (0-3) 39-0; Hedgesville (2-1) topping Mountain Ridge, MD 61-28; Spring Mills (2-1) won at Hampshire 42-18; and Millbrook, VA ran by Washington (0-3) 74-23.