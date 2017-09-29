Martinsburg Remains Unbeaten with Win Over Washignton

29 September 2017 Local Sports

On Friday (9.29) at Cobourn Field, Martinsburg raced out to a 43-0 lead after 1 and never looked back in beating Washington 57-0. Martinsburg is now 6-0 and has won 20 straight games. Washington falls to 0-6 and has dropped 25 in a row. Martinsburg plays at Sherando, VA next Friday (10.06) at 7pm. Our coverage begins at 5 with Miller Time followed by the pregame at 6.

Other EPAC scores tonight include Morgantown upsetting Musselman 39-29. The Applemen are now 4-1. Hedgesville improves to 5-1 with a 42-12 win over Preston. Boonsboro, MD got by Spring Mills 28-26. Jefferson was on a bye week.