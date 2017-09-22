Martinsburg Rolls Past Morgantown

On Friday (9.22) night at Cobourn Field, Martinsburg blocked a Morgantown punt on the opening possession that led to a touchdown and set the tone in a 51-7 win over the Mohigans. Martinsburg led 14-0 after 1, and 27-0 at the half. The Bulldogs defense held Morgantown to less than 80 total yards for the game. Martinsburg is now 5-0 heading into next Friday’s (9.29) Homecoming game hosting Washington. We’ll have the action here beginning with Miller Time at 5, the “official” pregame at 6 and the kickoff at 7pm.

In other EPAC games…Musselman improved to 4-0 with a 52-20 win at Princeton; Hedgesville is 4-1 after holding off James Wood 28-23; Spring Mills (3-2) shutdown South Hagerstown 22-8; Keyser won at Jefferson (0-5) 46-14; and Clarke County was a winner at Washington (0-5) 47-8.