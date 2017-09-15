Martinsburg Rolls over Spring Mills

15 September 2017 Local Sports

On Friday (9.15) night at Cobourn Field, the host Martinsburg Bulldogs rolled to a 28-0 first quarter lead and never looked back in beating Spring Mills 56-0. Martinsburg lead 42-0 at the half and added a touchdown in both the 3rd and 4th quarters to finish the scoring. Spring Mills suffered through 5 turnovers in falling to 2-2. Martinsburg is now 4-0 heading into a game on Friday (9.22) hosting Morgantown. Catch the game here beginning with Miller Time at 5, the “official” pregame at 6 and the kick-off at 7pm.

In other EPAC games, Hedgesville (3-1) won at Jefferson (0-4) 42-20; Heritage (3-1) held off Washington (0-4) 29-15; Musselman (3-0) was on a bye week.