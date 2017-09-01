Martinsburg Runs by Eastern

1 September 2017 Local Sports

The Martinsburg Bulldogs are 2-0 after a 70-6 win over Eastern, DC on Friday (9.01) night at Cobourn Field. For a second straight week, Martinsburg led 42-0 at the half. The Dogs led 14-0 before the offense ever took the field thanks to an opening kick return TD and pick-6. Once the offense got it, they scored on 4 of 5 first half possessions. Martinsburg will host Liberty Christian, VA next Friday (9.08) at 7pm. Miller Time will begin 5pm from the field followed by the pregame at 6pm on TalkRadio WRNR.