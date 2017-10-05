It’s MILLER TIME

5 October 2017 Local Sports

Here’s the Thursday, October 5th edition of Miller Time. Sports Director Matt Miller was joined by Matt Crawford talking major league baseball playoffs and high school football. Guests included NBC Sports Radio baseball expert Seth Everett, Martinsburg football ch David Walker, Sherando football ch Bill Hall, Hedgesville football ch Joey Yurish and Musselman football ch Brian Thomas. Join us Friday (10.6) night live from Arrowhead Stadium in Stephens City, VA for Miller Time at 5, the “official” pregame at 6 and the play-by-play at 7pm with Martinsburg at Sherando.