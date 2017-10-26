It’s MILLER TIME

Here’s the Thursday, October 26th edition of Miller Time. Sports Director Matt miller and Matt Crawford broke down this Friday night’s EPAC football schedule. They heard from Martinsburg ch David Walker, Musselman ch Brian Thomas, Spring Mills ch Derek Munson, Hedgesville ch Joey Yurish, Jefferson ch Craig Hunter and Washington ch Glenn Simpson. Join us Friday night from Musselman High School prior to the Applemen vs Martinsburg Bulldogs game. Miller time begins at 5, the “official” pregame at 6 and the kick-off at 7pm on TalkRadio WRNR.