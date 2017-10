It’s MILLER TIME

27 October 2017 Local Sports

Here’s the Friday, October 27th edition of Miller Time. Sports Director Matt Miller was joined by Mike Jacobs, Jason Colerick and Matt Craford at Waldeck Field at Denny Price Stadium ahead of the Musselman vs Martinsburg football game. Guests included Martinsburg SpT ch Britt Sherman, Bulldogs DC Buddy Hesen, Shepherd Ram ch Monte Cater and WVU QB Will Grier.