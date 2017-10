It’s MILLER TIME

30 October 2017 Local Sports

Here’s the Monday, October 30th edition of Miller Time. Sports Director Matt Miller, Matt Crawford and guest host Russell Goodacre talked high school and college football. They heard from Martinsburg ch David Walker, Bulldogs QB Tyson Bagent and WVU ch Dana Holgorsen. Join us on Tuesday from Ram Stadium as we talk college football including the Rams and the Mountaineers. Miller Time begins at 5pm.