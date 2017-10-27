Martinsburg Airs It Out in Win at Musselman

On Air
27 October 2017 Local Sports

On Friday (10.27) night at Musselman, Martinsburg scored early and often in opening a 49-0 halftime lead in route to a 62-12 win over the Applemen. Bulldogs QB Tyson Bagent threw for 385 yards and 4 touchdowns while running for 2 more scores. WR Jarod Bowie had 140 receiving yards and 1 touchdown, while WR Matt VanDuzer added 100 yards and a touchdown, Martinsburg has now won 24 in a row finishing their second straight regular season at 10-0. The Dogs are off next Friday before opening the playoffs November 10th or 11th. Musselman is 7-2 hosting Preston next Friday.

In other EPAC action, Spring Mills helped their playoff chances with a Thursday night win at North Hagerstown 19-7. The Cardinals are now 5-4 heading into their season finale hosting Hedgesville. The Eagles (6-3) are on a bye this week. Jefferson is now 0-9 after falling at South Hagerstown 34-7. Washington is now 2-7 after holding on at Hampshire 23-20. The Patriots host Jefferson next Friday.