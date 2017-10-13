Martinsburg Wins Big at Hedgesville

On Air
Local Sports

13 October 2017 Local Sports

The Martinsburg Bulldogs went to Mumaw Stadium on Friday (10.13) night and left with an 83-7 win over Hedgesville. Martinsburg led 56-7 at the half and added 4 more scores in the 2nd half. Bulldogs QB Tyson Bagent threw for 304 yards and 5 touchdowns in the first half! The Bulldogs are now 8-0, while the Eagles fall to 5-3.

In other EPAC action…Musselman won at Hampshire 41-10 to improve to 6-1. Jefferson dropped it’s 7th game in 7 tries falling at Loudoun Valley 49-6. Spring Mills (4-3) and Washington (1-6) were on a bye week.