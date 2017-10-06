Martinsburg Wins with Late Field Goal

6 October 2017 Local Sports

On Friday (10.6) night at Arrowhead Stadium in Stephens City, VA, Martinsburg trailed Sherando 21-14 at the half and 28-21 in the 4th before rallying for a 31-28 victory. Lucas Duffy kicked the game winner from 24-yards out with 27-seconds left. Martinsburg is now 7-0 heading into a game at Hedgesville next Friday.

In other EPAC action…Musselman won at Hedgesville 49-21. The Applemen improve to 5-1. The Eagles are now 5-2. Spring Mills improved to 4-3 with a 25-8 win at Jefferson. The Cougars are 0-6. Washington snapped a 25-game slide with a 60-47 win at Frankfort!