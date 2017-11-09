It’s MILLER TIME

Here’s the Thursday, November 9th edition of Miller Time. Sports Director Matt Miller and Matt Crawford talked college basketball hearing from WVU Men’s ch Bob Huggins, Mountaineer guard Jevon Carter, Shepherd University forward AJ Carr, Rams men’s ch Justin Namolik, Shepherd women’s ch Jenna Eckleberry and Rams guard Morgan Arden. Join us on Friday night from Cobroun Field prior to the Morgantown at Martinsburg playoff game. Miller Time begins at 5, the “official” pregame at 6:30 and the kickoff at 7:30pm on TalkRadio WRNR.