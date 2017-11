It’s MILLER TIME

13 November 2017 Local Sports

Here’s the Monday, November 13th edition of Miller Time. Sports Director Matt Miller was joined by Matt Crawford and Russell Goodacre. They talked NFL, High School and College Football along with volleyball and some college basketball. Guests included Musselman volleyball ch Shawn Martz, Hedgesville volleyball ch Joy Van Dyne, Martinsburg football ch David Walker and Musselman football ch Brian Thomas.