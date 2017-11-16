It’s MILLER TIME

Here’s the Thursday, November 16th edition of Miller Time. Sports Director Matt Miller and Matt Crawford talked baseball, football and basketball. Guests included Nationals P Max Scherzer, Shepherd Men’s Basketball ch Justin Namolik, WVU Men’s Basketball ch Bob Huggins and John Marshall Football ch Rick Goodrich. Join us on Friday night from Cobourn Field prior to the playoff football game with Martinsburg hosting John Marshall. Miller Time begins at 5, the “official” pregame at 6:30 and the kickoff at 7:30pm.