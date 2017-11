It’s MILLER TIME

17 November 2017 Local Sports

Here’s the Friday, November 17th edition of Miller Time. Sports Director Matt Miller was joined by Jason Colerick and Mike Jacobs at Cobourn Field prior to the John Marshall at Martinsburg playoff football game. They heard from Martinsburg football ch David Walker, University football ch John Kelley, WVU football ch Dana Holgorsen, Shepherd football ch Monte Cater and Redskins football ch Jay Gruden.