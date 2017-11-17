Martinsburg Advances to the Semifinals

17 November 2017 Local Sports

On Friday (11.17) night at Cobourn Field Martinsburg again used a smothering defense and an efficient offense that scored on all but one possession to roll by John Marshall 54-0. The Dogs led 21-0 after one and 40-0 at the half. Martinsburg added a pair of third quarter scores in improving to 12-0. They will host Capital next weekend in the Semifinals with that winner advancing to the December 2nd State Championship Game in Wheeling. Capital scored a 48-24 win tonight at University.