Martinsburg Dominates Morgantown in Playoff Opener

10 November 2017 Local Sports

Friday (11.10) night at Cobourn Field, 2nd seed Martinsburg opened defense of last year’s AAA State Football Championship with an impressive 61-0 win over #15 Morgantown. The Mohigans never got a first down in 1 offensive possessions with 8 punts and 2 turnovers, while the Bulldogs tallied over 440 total yards and scored touchdowns on all but 2 offesnive possessions. The Bulldogs are now 11-0 and will host John Marshall in next weekend’s Quarterfinal Round.

In other AAA Playoff openers…#3 University topped #14 Spring Mills 37-7; #9 Hurricane defeated #8 Hedgesville 52-21; #4 Spring Valley beat #13 George Washington 31-0; #6 Capital downed #11 Wheeling Park 63-21; #10 John Marshall held off #7 Parkersburg 42-35. Coming up on Satruday…#5 Musselman hosts #12 Cabell-Midland and #1 Huntington entertains #16 South Charleston. Both games at 1:30pm.