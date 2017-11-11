Musselman Falls Short in Loss to Cabell Midland

11 November 2017 Local Sports

On a sunny but cold Saturday (11.11) afternoon at Waldeck Field at Denny Price Stadium, 5-seed Musselman missed too many opportunities in a hard fought loss to #12 Cabell-Midland 28-18 in the opening round of the AAA State Playoffs. The Applemen led 8-7 after one, but found themselves trailing 14-8 at the half. After regaining the lead 18-14 in the 3rd, Musselman surrendered two 4th quarter scores and could not respond in falling by 10-points. The Applemen finish the season at 8-3. The Midland Knights will next play at #4 Spring Valley in the quarterfinals.