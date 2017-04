CPA Ken Apple, Rep. Alex Mooney, Delegate, Pat McGeehan and more

27 April 2017 Local Talk Show Programs

CPA Ken Apple broke down the Trump tax cut plan, Delegate Pat McGeehan analyzed Governor Justice’s call for a special session, Congressman, Alex Mooney on the Trump tax plan and more, Washington Capitals Play by Play man, John Walton, Vonda Miller and Denny Barron on behalf of the JSB Golf Tournament to benefit the Shepherdstown VFD, and Bonnie Bell and the Pretty in Pink fundraiser.