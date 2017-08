Eastern Panhandle Talk with Rob and Dave

Here’s the Friday, August 4th edition of Eastern Panhandle Talk with Rob and Dave. Matt Miller filled for Rob Mario. Along with David Welch and Friday regulars Bill Stubblefield, Mike Caryl and Jason Barrett…the gang welcomed several guests to talk about Thursday night’s announcement from Governor Jim Justice to leave the Democrat party and become a Republican.