Mike Caputo, Phil McCoy, Teresa McCabe, Varun Menon

7 August 2017 Local Talk Show Programs

Joe Ferretti & Jason Barrett filled in for Dave, Minority Whip, Delegate Mike Caputo was our first guest, Phil McCoy of Ameriprise Financial and The Myrias Group talked money, Teresa McCabe from WVU Medicine University Healthcare joined and we caught up with Martinsburg graduate and medical student, Varun Menon.