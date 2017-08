Riley Moore, Lauren Carr, Christian Lopez, Daryl Cowles, Judy Boykin & Joe Ferretti

10 August 2017 Local Talk Show Programs

Delegate Riley Moore, former national security advisor on the house foreign affairs committee in the US House of Representatives talked North Korea with us, author Lauren Carr, Martinsburg graduate, recording artist Christian Lopez, WV House of Delegates Majority Leader, Daryl Cowles, Judy Boykin and Joe Ferretti filling in for David Welch.