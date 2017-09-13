Mike Folk, Senator Joe Manchin, Aneesh Sompalli, Maria Lorensen

13 September 2017 Local Talk Show Programs

Dave was out, Joe Ferretti and Bill Stubblefield were in, we had Delegate Mike Folk on the road bond, Delegate Jason Barrett chipped in too, Senator Joe Manchin did a segment by phone, Aneesh Sompalli the VP of the Young Democrats of the Eastern Panhandle was in studio, Maria Lorensen of the Airport Authority Board talked to us about the proposed change of the road named Aviation Way to honor the late Richard S. Wachtel.