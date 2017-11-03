Alex Mooney, Mike Folk, Cassie Medlie, Eric Householder, Mike Caryl, Jason Barrett

3 November 2017 Local Talk Show Programs

Representative Alex X. Mooney talked tax reform with us followed by Delegate, Mike Folk. The Press Secretary of the RNC, Cassie Smedlie further dissected the tax plan that the Republicans offered up on Thursday. We then got the West Virginia angle from the Vice Chair of Finance in the WV House of Delegates, Eric Householder. Former WV State Tax Commissioner, Mike Caryl and Delegate Jason Barrett rounded out the Friday crew on today’s Eastern Panhandle Talk with Rob & Dave.