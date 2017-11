Eric Wilson ACA, author, Robert Fowler, Rev. Warren Watts

1 November 2017 Local Talk Show Programs

Eric Wilson talked first day of open enrollment season for ACA, author Robert Fowler talked about his book: The Gun Club: U.S.S. Duncan at Cape Esperance, and The Reverend Warren Watts from Tri County Pastoral Services promoted his November 4 fundraiser dinner, featuring his keynote speaker, Martinsburg Head Football Coach David Walker.