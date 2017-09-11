11pm Thursday 9/7 – Hurricane Irma update

…HURRICANE AND STORM SURGE WARNINGS ISSUED FOR SOUTH FLORIDA AND THE FLORIDA KEYS…

11:00 PM EDT Thu Sep 7

Location: 21.3°N 72.4°W Min pressure: 920 mb

Max sustained: 165 mph Moving: WNW at 16 mph

A Storm Surge Warning has been issued from Jupiter Inlet southward

around the Florida peninsula to Bonita Beach, as well as for the

Florida Keys.

A Hurricane Warning has been issued from Jupiter Inlet southward

around the Florida peninsula to Bonita Beach, as well as for the

Florida Keys, Lake Okeechobee, and Florida Bay.

A Storm Surge Watch has been issued for the east coast of Florida

north of Jupiter Inlet to Sebastian Inlet and for the west coast of

Florida north of Bonita Beach to Venice.

A Hurricane Watch has been issued for the east coast of Florida

north of Jupiter Inlet to Sebastian Inlet and for the west coast of

Florida north of Bonita Beach to Anna Maria Island.

Hurricane conditions are expected in portions of southern Florida and the Florida Keys late Saturday.

Hurricane conditions are possible within the watch area in Florida

by Sunday, with tropical storm conditions possible by late Saturday.

RAINFALL: Irma is expected to produce the following rain

accumulations through Sunday evening:

Southeast Florida and the upper Florida Keys…8 to 12 inches,

isolated 20 inches

Lower Florida Keys…2 to 5 inches.

Central Florida into northeast Florida and coastal Georgia…3 to 6

inches, isolated 10 inches.

This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for eastern West Virginia,

northern and central Virginia, and central and western Maryland

with the exception of Garrett County.

Friday through Wednesday:

Hurricane Irma will likely have some impact on our region between

Monday and Wednesday. While the impacts will be substantially less

than what is being experienced in the Caribbean…flooding rain,

tornadoes, and damaging winds are all POTENTIAL threats for our

region. More details will be available in the days ahead. For the

official track forecast, consult the National Hurricane Center`s

webpage.