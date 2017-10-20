Martinsburg Scores Win Over Jefferson

On Air
On Senior Night and Hall of Fame Night at Coubourn Filed, Martinsburg showed it could score early and often in a 73-6 win over Jefferson. The Bulldogs scored in all three phases with eight offensive touchdowns, a field goal, an interception return touchdown and a punt return TD. The Dogs are now 9-0 heading into a showdown at Musselman next Friday.

In other EPAC games…Musselman is now 7-1 after a 50-25 win at Washington (1-7).
Hedgesville took care of Hampshire 49-14. With the win the Eagles are now 6-3.
Spring Mills drops to 4-4 after a 33-28 loss at Mountain Ridge, MD.