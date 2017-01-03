Big winter chill on the way for Thursday through the weekend!

3 January 2017 Weather

Mild early January temperatures will be pushed out of town beginning Thursday with a strong Midwestern cold front coming across the EP this week. Temperatures that ave averaged several degrees above normal in the rain will drop to several degrees below normal – and a chance of snow showers.

Wednesday: Falling temperatures in the afternoon to a nighttime low of 22. Windy with sharp wind chill values around 10 degrees.

Thursday: Scattered snow showers with variable clouds. High 32. Low 22.

Friday through Sunday: Sunny to partly sunny skies and cold. Highs near 30. Lows near 15.