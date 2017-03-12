Big snow in store for Monday night and Tuesday.

12 March 2017 Weather

Monday gets off to a dry start – but winter’s back. Expect 7-10 inches of snow from Monday evening through Tuesday morning.

…WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM MONDAY TO 2 PM EDT TUESDAY…

* PRECIPITATION TYPE…Snow.

* ACCUMULATIONS…8-12 inches. * TIMING…Snow will overspread the area Monday evening and persist through Tuesday morning. * IMPACTS…The heavy snow will make many roads impassable and may produce power outages due to the weight of the snow on tree limbs and power lines. * WINDS…Northeast 5 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. * TEMPERATURES…In the upper 20s. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS… A Winter Storm Warning for heavy snow means severe winter weather conditions are expected or occurring. Significant amounts of snow are forecast that will make travel dangerous. Only travel in an emergency. If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency.