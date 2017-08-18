Monday 8/21 is Solar Eclipse Day

While an astronomical event more specifically than a weather event, it will be a very interesting day across the US and here in the Eastern Panhandle as sunlight wanes during the middle of the day! It’ll be very tempting since it’s a rare observance, but DO NOT STARE DIRECTLY AT THE SUN DURING THE ECLIPSE. The light will be less difficult on the eyes so it seems fine, but all of the damage that can be done to your eyesight exists just as if you stared directly into the full sun.

Here are a few links directly to the NASA website with all the specifics, plus safety tips to guide your viewing…

Home Page: https://eclipse2017.nasa.gov/

Safety: https://eclipse2017.nasa.gov/safety

Host your own eclipse party! https://eclipse2017.nasa.gov/host-eclipse-party

Monday’s forecast looks pretty clear and sunny, so check the eclipse out safely and witness a small piece of history being made!