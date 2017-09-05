On Air
Red Eye Radio Overnight radio show.
Home

Your Source For Local News, Talk and Sports in the Eastern Panhandle

  • Home
  • HURRICANE IRMA UPDATE: 11pm TUESDAY 9/5
Weather

HURRICANE IRMA UPDATE: 11pm TUESDAY 9/5

5 September 2017 Weather

Updat eby Bob Kucken:

CATEGORY 5  HURRICANE MOVING TOWARD FLORIDA – specific path east or west of FL yet to be deterrmined (map courtesy of Weather Channel)

  • Maximum sustained winds: 185 mph
  • Location:  1405 miles from MIami, FL…1470 miles from Key west, FL…
  • Slight strenghtening anticipated as long as it stays over water,  some weakening to category 3-4 if it spends time over Cuba before turning northward.
  • Tropical storm force winds expected in south Florida by  Friday evening, hurrican e winds possible by SAturday based on track
  • Along with the school closures, Monroe County officials issued a mandatory evacuation notice for visitors, beginning at 7 a.m. Wednesday.Officials also issued a mandatory evacuation for residents, beginning at 7 p.m. Wednesday. “If ever there was a storm to take seriously in the Keys, this is it,” Monroe County Emergency Management Director Martin Senterfitt said in a news release. “The sooner people leave, the better.”