HURRICANE IRMA UPDATE: 11pm TUESDAY 9/5
5 September 2017 Weather
Updat eby Bob Kucken:
CATEGORY 5 HURRICANE MOVING TOWARD FLORIDA – specific path east or west of FL yet to be deterrmined (map courtesy of Weather Channel)
- Maximum sustained winds: 185 mph
- Location: 1405 miles from MIami, FL…1470 miles from Key west, FL…
- Slight strenghtening anticipated as long as it stays over water, some weakening to category 3-4 if it spends time over Cuba before turning northward.
- Tropical storm force winds expected in south Florida by Friday evening, hurrican e winds possible by SAturday based on track
- Along with the school closures, Monroe County officials issued a mandatory evacuation notice for visitors, beginning at 7 a.m. Wednesday.Officials also issued a mandatory evacuation for residents, beginning at 7 p.m. Wednesday. “If ever there was a storm to take seriously in the Keys, this is it,” Monroe County Emergency Management Director Martin Senterfitt said in a news release. “The sooner people leave, the better.”